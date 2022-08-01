SHREVEPORT, La. – A Caddo District Court judge said he'll rule within 24 hours on whether Mayor Adrian Perkins can seek re-election.
Shreveport resident Francis Deal challenged Perkins' qualifications, contending the first-term mayor violated state law by using false information when qualifying for reelection last month.
Caddo District Judge Brady O’Callaghan heard testimony on that lawsuit Monday afternoon.
Deal said Perkins used an address of 9605 Stratmore Circle, which is in Precinct 113 in the city when qualifying, and not the 719 Marshall St condo where he lives downtown. Perkins claims homestead exemption at his Marshall Street home, which is not in Precinct 113.
Stratmore Circle also is where Perkins is registered to vote. Or at least it was until Saturday.
It was disclosed during Monday's hearing that Perkins changed his voter registration to 719 Marshall St. on Saturday. Deal’s complaint was filed Friday, the deadline for challenges for the upcoming election.
Perkins testified after checking with an attorney he paid ethics and campaign finance fines before qualifying but did not change his voter registration until after the lawsuit was filed.
State law says a person claiming homestead exemption “shall” register and vote in the precinct where that residence is located.
A separate hearing on a residency complaint filed against Shreveport City Council District F representative James Green began at 3 p.m. in a separate courtroom.
A residency challenge against Kinsey Montgomery, who is challenging a candidate in District A, will be heard at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.