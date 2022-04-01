BATON ROUGE, La. - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s execution procedure, saying there’s no dispute to settle since the state has been unable to obtain the drugs needed to kill inmates.
Inmate Jessie Hoffman sued the state in 2012, claiming Louisiana wouldn’t disclose how it planned to kill him. The state’s protocol at the time was dated Jan. 7, 2010, but Louisiana was no longer able to obtain all the drugs listed.
With Louisiana still unable to obtain the drugs under current protocol, U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick on Wednesday granted the state’s motion to dismiss the case — but she gave the inmates the right to refile the suit. She said she believed the state’s contention that it was no longer trying to obtain drugs for lethal injections.
Less than a day after Dick’s ruling, state Attorney General Jeff Landry said that, with the lawsuit dead for now, Louisiana needs to “remove any other obstacles” and pursue the inmates’ executions.
Read more on the death penalty from our news partner The Advocate.