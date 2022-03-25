VOTE

Saturday is an election day in most of northwest Louisiana. From judges to mayors to taxes, an assortment can be found on the ballots.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

There are no races or propositions in Bienville or Red River parishes. Here’s a look at what voters will be deciding in the remaining parishes:

MULTI-PARISH RACES:

2nd Circuit Court of Appeal (Caddo, DeSoto and Red River): Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett and Craig Marcotte.

26th Judicial District Judge (Bossier, Webster): “Allie” Aiello Stahl and “Doug” Stinson.

Evergreen Fire Protection District (Claiborne and Webster): 10-mill property tax renewal.

MULTI-PARISH PROPOSITIONS

Evergreen Fire Protection District (Webster and Claiborne): 10-mill tax renewal. Estimated to generate $138,000 annually.

CADDO PARISH

Tax renewals for Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Proposition No. 1 – 1.78 mills

Proposition No. 2 – 1.78 mills

Proposition No. 3 – 2.89 mills

Proposition No. 4 – 2.74 mills

Proposition No. 5 – ¼% sales tax

Town of Blanchard

Proposition: Authorizing the mayor with Town Council approval to appoint the police chief.

Village of Hosston

Five local option liquor propositions.

DESOTO PARISH

City of Mansfield

Mayor: Joseph Hall, Thomas Jones, John Mayweather

Alderman District B: Robert L. Pea, Christopher Washington Thomas

Alderman District C: Nettie S. Whitaker, Victoria “Vicky” Woodley Jackson

Alderman District D: Jimmy Davis Jones, Antonio Washington

Alderman District E: Kervin D. Campbell, Rita Jones Myles

Town of Stonewall

Mayor: “Ken” Kaffka, Randal S. Rodgers

Village of Longstreet

Mayor: Wanda Sue Lewis Fields, “Connie” Jackson

BOSSIER PARISH

Northeast Bossier Parish Fire Protection District No. 5: 24.85-mill tax renewal

WEBSTER PARISH

Springhill Fire Protection District No. 11: 10-mill tax to replace a 6.15-mill tax. Estimated to generate $228,000 annually.

CLAIBORNE PARISH

Homer School District No. 13: 11.96-mill tax renewal.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH

Village of Natchez

Mayor: John Thomas Groce, Patsy Ward Hoover, Rosia Lee Humphery

Aldermen (3 to be elected): Jennifer Slate Berryman, Amos R. Bradley, Jaquana Grayson, McKindley Hoover Sr., Shelia Johnson, Monique Hamilton Sarpy.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments