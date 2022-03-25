Saturday is an election day in most of northwest Louisiana. From judges to mayors to taxes, an assortment can be found on the ballots.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
There are no races or propositions in Bienville or Red River parishes. Here’s a look at what voters will be deciding in the remaining parishes:
MULTI-PARISH RACES:
2nd Circuit Court of Appeal (Caddo, DeSoto and Red River): Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett and Craig Marcotte.
26th Judicial District Judge (Bossier, Webster): “Allie” Aiello Stahl and “Doug” Stinson.
MULTI-PARISH PROPOSITIONS
Evergreen Fire Protection District (Webster and Claiborne): 10-mill tax renewal. Estimated to generate $138,000 annually.
CADDO PARISH
Tax renewals for Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office:
Proposition No. 1 – 1.78 mills
Proposition No. 2 – 1.78 mills
Proposition No. 3 – 2.89 mills
Proposition No. 4 – 2.74 mills
Proposition No. 5 – ¼% sales tax
Town of Blanchard
Proposition: Authorizing the mayor with Town Council approval to appoint the police chief.
Village of Hosston
Five local option liquor propositions.
DESOTO PARISH
City of Mansfield
Mayor: Joseph Hall, Thomas Jones, John Mayweather
Alderman District B: Robert L. Pea, Christopher Washington Thomas
Alderman District C: Nettie S. Whitaker, Victoria “Vicky” Woodley Jackson
Alderman District D: Jimmy Davis Jones, Antonio Washington
Alderman District E: Kervin D. Campbell, Rita Jones Myles
Town of Stonewall
Mayor: “Ken” Kaffka, Randal S. Rodgers
Village of Longstreet
Mayor: Wanda Sue Lewis Fields, “Connie” Jackson
BOSSIER PARISH
Northeast Bossier Parish Fire Protection District No. 5: 24.85-mill tax renewal
WEBSTER PARISH
Springhill Fire Protection District No. 11: 10-mill tax to replace a 6.15-mill tax. Estimated to generate $228,000 annually.
CLAIBORNE PARISH
Homer School District No. 13: 11.96-mill tax renewal.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
Village of Natchez
Mayor: John Thomas Groce, Patsy Ward Hoover, Rosia Lee Humphery
Aldermen (3 to be elected): Jennifer Slate Berryman, Amos R. Bradley, Jaquana Grayson, McKindley Hoover Sr., Shelia Johnson, Monique Hamilton Sarpy.