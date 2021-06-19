MONROE, La- The final round of the Miss Louisiana 2021 pageant took place in Monroe, Louisiana on Saturday night. Julia Claire Williams, previously crowned the Heart of Pilot, took home the crown and nearly ten thousand dollars in scholarships.
When asked how she was feeling, Miss Williams said that she was, "speechless, overwhelmed, and excited to serve [her] state over the next year."
This year's contestants were challenged to pick a social impact initiative that was close to their hearts. Julia Claire explained that her initiative was inspired by a disabled classmate from second grade named Freddie. The name of her initiative is "Find Your Freddie," and it centers on "fostering rewarding engagements with disadvantaged and disabled youths."
"This year I want to make it my goal to travel across our state, and make these youth feel seen and loved and be a beacon of hope for them," Williams said of her initiative.
Julia Claire Williams moves on to the Miss America competition that will take place in Connecticut in December.