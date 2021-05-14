BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) issued a reminder Friday stating the deadline for filing 2020 Louisiana state individual income tax returns is June 15.
LDR granted automatic filing and payment extensions to individual and business taxpayers due to severe winter weather that struck the state in February.
The extension applies to income, excise, franchise, sales, severance and withholding taxes.
For income and franchise taxes, the extension applies to all taxpayers and paid tax preparers in Louisiana and Texas regardless of parish or county.