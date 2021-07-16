margaritaville from boardwalk

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's 13 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s land-based casino and four racinos brought in nearly $221.6 million during June, according to figures released the week by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

The report released Thursday showed a 2.9% drop from the $228.2 million gambling properties generated during May.

The figures were a 34.8% increase over the $164.4 million the gaming houses brought in during June 2020.

Video poker brought in $73.4 million last month, a 5.5% drop from the $77.6 million it generated in May.

Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City was up 3.8% from $19 million to $19.7 million.

Boomtown Bossier City had a 2% decrease from $5 million to $4.9 million.

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs in Bossier City was down 4% from $4.8 million to $4.6 million.

Sam’s Town in Shreveport was down 16.6% from $6.1 million to $5.1 million.

Horseshoe Bossier City was down 23.5% from $17.6 million to $13.5 million.

