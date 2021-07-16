BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's 13 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s land-based casino and four racinos brought in nearly $221.6 million during June, according to figures released the week by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
The report released Thursday showed a 2.9% drop from the $228.2 million gambling properties generated during May.
The figures were a 34.8% increase over the $164.4 million the gaming houses brought in during June 2020.
Video poker brought in $73.4 million last month, a 5.5% drop from the $77.6 million it generated in May.
Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City was up 3.8% from $19 million to $19.7 million.
Boomtown Bossier City had a 2% decrease from $5 million to $4.9 million.
Harrah’s Louisiana Downs in Bossier City was down 4% from $4.8 million to $4.6 million.
Sam’s Town in Shreveport was down 16.6% from $6.1 million to $5.1 million.
Horseshoe Bossier City was down 23.5% from $17.6 million to $13.5 million.