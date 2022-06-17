SHREVEPORT, La. - Juneteenth is Sunday and there are many events happening throughout the weekend in the ArkLaTex to commemorate the federal holiday.
Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19 is also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day celebrates the end of slavery in the United States when Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, with an announcement.
Here are some Juneteenth holiday events this weekend:
- AS JUNETEENTH APPROACHES -- THE CITY OF MOUNT PLEASANT, TEXAS IS HOSTING A VARIETY OF EVENTS AT OAKLAWN PARK TO CELEBRATE THE FEDERAL HOLIDAY.
Friday, June 17th
Oaklawn Park
10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Mount Pleasant, Texas
THE CELEBRATION WILL BE FROM 10 A-M UNTIL 7 P-M.
COUNCILMAN JERRY WALKER IS ORGANIZING THE EVENT.
HE SAYS THERE WILL BE SEVERAL FOOD VENDORS, FACE PAINTING -- AS WELL AS -- CORNHOLE, FREE THROW AND THREE-POINT TOURNAMENTS.
- A JUNETEENTH PARADE WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY IN DOWNTOWN TEXARKANA.
Saturday, June 18th
2pm - Parade starts
Downtown Texarkana
3pm - 9 pm - contests and other activities
THIS YEAR'S THEME IS KEEPING HISTORY ALIVE.
THE PARADE STARTS AT 2 P-M ON BROAD STREET.
THERE WILL ALSO BE LOCAL PERFORMERS, SPEAKERS, A B-B-Q RIB COMPETITION, SWEET POTATO PIE CONTEST, FOOD TRUCKS AND OTHER KID'S ATTRACTIONS.
THE EVENT IS BEING HOSTED BY THE SCHOLARS OF TEXARKANA.
Friday, June 17:
- 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm – OPENING PARADE, “Ain’t No Stopping Us!” -Commerce Street to Crockett Street and into Festival Plaza; floats will continue to Clyde Fant Blvd. There is a “Grand Stand Area for Seniors and Performances. 5:30 pm – OPENING CEREMONY for JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION WEEKEND –Festival Plaza a. Emcee, Big Ant – Cumulus Radio b. Pledge – and Presentation of Colors: Barksdale Air Force Color Guard c. National Anthems • Attorney Felicia M. Hamilton, National Anthem • Charita Hagans, African American National Anthem d. Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson e. City Councilwoman – LeVette Fuller f. Port City Band Performs g. Michael LaFitte – North Louisiana JUNETEENTH COALITION h. Drayden Dunn – ‘art-ish Line Up i. Fred Moss and Vencil Holmes – Line Up for LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL FEST j. Poetic X – Juneteenth Spoken Word k. Mayor Perkins – (Grand Marshal – Opening the JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION WEEKEND 6:00 pm – OPENING of LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL Festival! ZYDECO NIGHT! 9:15 pm – Juneteenth Glo Show on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights on the Texas Street Bridge
- Saturday, June 18
- : 7:30 AM – 12:30 PM: FARMERS’ MARKET and LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL HEALTH FAIR – @ Festival Plaza 9:00 AM – LET THE GOOD TIMES ROOL RUN – starts @ Festival Plaza 12:00 noon – 10:00 pm: ‘art-ish by Envision Media & Marketing - $5 admission @ The Lot and completion of JUNETEENTH MURAL by KaDavien Baylor with Poetic X @ Edwards St. Transportation from ‘art-ish to LTGTRF from 4:00 pm – 11:00 pm 4:00 PM – 12:00 MIDNIGHT - LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL FESTIVAL @ Festival Plaza 9:20 PM – FIREWORKS AND JUNETEENTH “GLO” on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights on the Texas Street Bridge
- Saturday, June 18
Natchitoches, La celebrates Juneteenth
5 p.m.- 9 p.m. -
Freedom Festival on the Cane Natchitoches Riverbank
Featuring Tanner Holden, DJ Chris, On Point Band with fireworks and food trucks.