SHREVEPORT, La. -- Jurors have been seated in two unrelated second-degree murder trials in Caddo Parish.
District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. is presiding over the trial of Christopher Jerron Dooley, 32, known professionally by his rapper name Hurricane Chris. Jury selection was completed Tuesday with four men and eight women empaneled. Opening statements and witness testimony began Wednesday morning.
Dooley was indicted by the Caddo Parish grand jury on Oct. 22, 2020, in connection with the June 19, 2020 slaying of Danzeria Farris Jr., 32, who was shot several times at a Texaco station at Hearne at Hollywood avenues. Dooley also is charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes sedan, which was one of the elements associated with the slaying.
Dooley is being prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Mekisha Smith Creal and Bill Edwards. He is defended by Alex Washington, Shante Wells and Alex Washington III.
In District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom is the trial of Shamichael Antonio Pearson, 19, of Shreveport. The jury, finalized Tuesday, consists of nine men and three women.
Pearson was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the March 3, 2022 slaying of Devin Dewayne Myers, who was shot several times on Lillian Street.
Assistant district attorneys Sam Crichton and Christopher Bowman are prosecuting for the state. Pearson is defended by Michael Enright and Dave Knadler.