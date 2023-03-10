BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish jury late Friday awarded what could be a Louisiana record in a wrongful death civil trial stemming from a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl.
The jury's verdict called for a total of more than $409 million to be awarded to the Grantham family. The jury split the blame for the crash 90% to Stuart Petroleum Testers and 10% to driver Shane DeMoss.
Testimony in the case of Kirk and Morgan Grantham versus Shane DeMoss and Stuart Petroleum Testers began Tuesday morning in Bossier District Court.
The Grantham family sued DeMoss and Stuart Petroleum Testers, saying the company missed a number of red flags that should have kept DeMoss from behind the wheel. Included was a prior issue with a drug screening that DeMoss had in a previous job.
Katie Grantham, also known as Katie Bug, died several days after the crash that happened on Nov. 19, 2017. DeMoss was driving a F-250 truck owned by Stuart Petroleum and ignored a red light at Kingston Road, causing him to slam into the side of Morgan Grantham's vehicle.
Katie Bug was a passenger. She was severely injured and died a few days later. Morgan was also severely injured, suffering a broken neck, pelvis and broken ribs.
Witnesses said DeMoss was driving recklessly before the crash. Troopers gave him a field sobriety test afterwards. He refused a drug test and quit his job on the spot. A black bag with methamphetamine residue was found days later in the truck.
DeMoss was not charged in Katie's death. Instead, he was cited for running a red light. He served 10 days in jail on weekends.
Defense attorneys agreed that DeMoss was at fault in the incident and the family should be compensated. But it is the amount that's been the sticking point.
But even before the jury decision was reached, Morgan Grantham wanted to issue a statement on behalf of the family.
It reads as follows:
I’m issuing a statement at the conclusion of the trial but before the jury returns. This is intentional because what I’d like to say is not based upon what the jury decides. After Katie’s death, this community rallied around us on our behalf. Our community in North Louisiana and beyond, whether they knew us personally or not, helped our family pass Katie Bug’s Law which expanded drug testing at accident scenes. They rallied because they heard what happened to us and were angry with us. What we knew in private became public knowledge.
That is why my family and I have pushed forward with this civil lawsuit for over 5 years now ... so that what I knew in private could be talked about in public. I’ve waited longer for this day in court than I had with Katie.
This lawsuit is the result of another systemic issue identified after Katie died. Who is more responsible to keep us safe on the roads: a man with a known history of drug abuse and poor decisions or the people who hire him? The company he worked for and those he continues to work for have all failed to do their due diligence in making sure he is a safe driver and we are safe traveling the roads with him. It’s a pattern across multiple oil companies to ignore the damage their addicted and unchecked employees can do. There were no consequences in the months leading up to our wreck when this driver displayed his reckless, careless, and dangerous decisions. The company simply didn’t care because it didn’t affect their wallet and that’s ultimately what they protect.
Our hope in this trial was to bring to light what usually stays in the dark. I pray we have done that. Katie’s death was a collective loss for all of us and my prayer is that this verdict may be a collective gain in helping keep us all safer.
Katie didn’t have to die, but she did at the hands of a driver and his employer who empowered him. And in her death, God has reminded me over and over and over again that He is good, He is sufficient, He has a purpose.
Praise be to God, the comforter of my broken heart.