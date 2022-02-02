Stacey Glen Wilhite

Stacey Glen Wilhite

BENTON, La. -- Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of a Bossier City man accused of multiple charges related to alleged inappropriate sexual conduct with children.

Stacey Glenn Wilhite, 53, faces a verdict on three counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13, five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13 and one count of attempted molestation of a juvenile under 13. The charges stem from separate arrests of Wilhite in 2020 and 2021, where he is accused of sexual contact with children ages 8, 11 and 13 in 2014 and 2018. 

Jury selection began Jan. 24. Testimony began Thursday and concluded Tuesday. 
 
In a related matter, Stacey Wilhite's wife, Michelle Wilhite, has been charged with contempt of court. She was a sequestered witness, meaning she was to stay outside of the courtroom so she could not hear testimony. But she is accused of listening to some of the proceedings through a courtroom door. Michelle Wilhite will be sentenced after the trial's conclusion. 
 
