BENTON, La. -- Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of a Bossier City man accused of multiple charges related to alleged inappropriate sexual conduct with children.
Stacey Glenn Wilhite, 53, faces a verdict on three counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13, five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13 and one count of attempted molestation of a juvenile under 13. The charges stem from separate arrests of Wilhite in 2020 and 2021, where he is accused of sexual contact with children ages 8, 11 and 13 in 2014 and 2018.