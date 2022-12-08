SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who pulled a gun on another driver after a parking lot incident last spring was convicted Wednesday in Caddo District Court of attempted aggravated assault with a firearm.
Ozzie Washington, 46, was found guilty by the unanimous vote of the three-man, three-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court after deliberating 20 minutes.
Jurors determined that on March 18, 2021, Washington was in line at the Barksdale Federal Credit Unit on Market Street in downtown Shreveport and while waiting, he felt he was cut off by another customer. Washington got out of his vehicle with a firearm and approached the person who was taking his cash withdrawal from the ATM.
Washington began to yell and become irate at the victim for the perceived traffic infraction, and during this exchange the defendant called for his passenger to “grab the chopper” so he could he blow the man's head off. Washington then produced a handgun and waved it in the air.
Washington will be sentenced Dec. 27. He faces a prison term of up to five years.
Washington was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Clinton Bryce Kinley and Jason Waltman. He was defended by Ebony Norris.