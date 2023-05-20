TYLER, Texas — A Smith County woman has been found guilty of abusing her adopted twin teenage sons in 2019 following a four-day trial and hours of jury deliberations.
Cheryl Lane, of Whitehouse, who is a nurse practitioner, was charged with four counts of injury to a child with the intent to cause bodily injury in September 2019.
Her trial began Tuesday and jurors started deliberating around 11 a.m. Friday. They returned almost six hours later to convict Cheryl Layne of injury to a child.
Judge Austin Reeve Jackson said the sentencing phase of the trial will begin Tuesday morning. The defense asked for the jury to be polled to see if that was each of their verdicts, and each of them raised their hands that it was.
She and her husband, Mark Layne (a Tyler Police Department officer at the time), were both arrested in September 2019 after the 13-year-old twins reported being abused by their adopted parents to a school resource officer.
Mark Layne has not yet been indicted (formally charged) in this case and has had no court dates.
