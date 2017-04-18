A Caddo Parish jury is set to hear a 2015 murder case that left a Shreveport woman dead and injured two other people.
Sherman Fredieu Jr., 30, of Bossier City is charged in the slaying of Verdina D. Crichlow, 36. Crichlow was shot 15 times. The shooting injured another adult woman and a teenager in Cedar Grove back in 2015. Opening arguments start Wednesday.
Opening arguments will begin the trial Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in the courtroom of Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel. There are three male and nine female jurors.
If convicted as charged, Fredieu faces life in prison at hard labor.