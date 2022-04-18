SHREVEPORT, La- Jurors in the Chateri Payne murder trial watched video of an interview with suspect Glenn Frierson taken just over a week after the murder. In the video, Frierson denied being present at the murder despite evidence presented to him by detectives that located his phone at the scene of the murder.
The trial into the death of the off-duty Shreveport police officer continued Monday after a three day recess during the holiday weekend.
Frierson's attorney argued that there is evidence that Frierson was not involved in the murder. Though this was not directly confirmed through testimony of any witnesses, it is likely to be a key argument for the defense.
The jury also heard from a Shreveport Police Department Detective who was one of the investigators tasked with looking into Officer Payne's murder. He recalled being lead by Lawrence Pierre to his friend's apartment where the murder weapon was located.
The trial will continue on Tuesday morning.