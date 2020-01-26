BENTON, La. – A man accused of killing a mother and daughter and another man who police say killed a child will face juries this week in Bossier District Court.
Jury selection begins Monday in separate courtrooms in murder trials of Frederick Dewayne Jackson, 23, of Shreveport, and Keuntrel Knight, 22.
Jackson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Jan. 9, 2019 shooting deaths of his girlfriend, Shandrell Simoneaux, 22, and her mother, 40-year-old Maeisha Simoneaux. And Knight is accused in the July 2017 second-degree murder of 5-year-old Reese Williams Jr. and attempted second-degree murder of Reese Wayne Williams, 31.
Authorities say Jackson killed the mother and daughter at the younger woman's apartment at the Misty Hollow complex near Airline Drive and Shed Road in Bossier City. Both women were shot repeatedly, authorities said.
Shandrell Simoneaux and Jackson had two children together. The couple's 4-year-old daughter witnessed the shootings, authorities said. Neither she nor a 2-year-old sibling, who was also in the apartment, was injured, authorities said.
Police said they got a 911 call from a neighbor, went to the apartment and found the victims dead. Authorities said Jackson and one of the victims had started arguing before he got to the apartment. It escalated once he got there.
In Knight’s case, authorities said he shot and killed the 5-year-old child in July 2017 at the Southern Living Mobile Home Park on East Texas Street in Bossier City.
Knight, 22, fired multiple gunshots shots inside a mobile home and another outside during a dispute between with his new girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, police said.
The victim, Reese Williams Jr., was in a car along with two other children when a bullet intended for his father, Reese Wayne Williams, 31, hit his child instead. The elder Williams was wounded.
Authorities said Reese Williams went to the mobile home after arguing with his ex-girlfriend on the phone, began beating on the door, got inside and shoved the woman around. Knight, who was armed, is accused of shooting Williams as he tried to get away.
The bullet that struck Reese Williams Jr. went through the windshield. The other two children were not hurt.
Knight, who is claiming self-defense, said he thought Williams was going for a gun, authorities said. No gun was found on Williams or in his car.