SHREVEPORT, La. -- Eleven jurors have been selected so far in the double murder trial of a Shreveport man whose trial was postponed from last week because of COVID.
Jury selection started again Monday in the double first-degree murder trial of Dewayne Willie Watkins. Court resumes Wednesday morning to round out the rest of the jury panel.
Caddo District Judge John Mosely ordered a recess in the trial on Aug. 23 after Watkins tested positive for COVID the night before.
COVID also was blamed on a mistrial in June. Then, a co-prosecutor tested positive, and a delay was considered unworkable because some witnesses would not be available.
Watkins, 37, of Shreveport, is charged with the November 2018 robbery and slayings of Kelly Jose, 43, and his wife, Heather, 32. Prosecutors said the couple were leaving Mall St. Vincent that night when Watkins approached and asked to use Heather Jose’s cellphone.
The couple, described by friends and family as trusting and generous, agreed to give him a ride. Their bodies were later found in a burning car outside an abandoned house on Penick Street. Watkins, who faces mandatory life in prison if convicted as charged, has pleaded not guilty.
There have been four trial dates in Watkins’ case -- which started out as a capital-punishment case before prosecutors decided against seeking the death penalty -- and has involved dozens of motions by defense attorneys.