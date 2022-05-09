SHREVEPORT, La. – Jury selection is underway in the trial for a man accused of fatally shooting another man in the chest with a crossbow during an argument more than two years ago.
A second man accused of dumping the body also is on trial.
Daniel Haire, 26, is charged with second-degree murder, and Dillon Charles Brown, 29, is charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
Both were arrested in February 2020 after two teenagers reported finding a the body of a man wrapped in blankets in a grassy area near the south end of Wallace Lake Road. The man was identified as Rodney Christopher Norby, 33.
Caddo Parish sheriff’s investigators said Nordby was killed at Haire's house in the 100 block of Swedes Avenue in Shreveport. Norby was shot with the crossbow during a disagreement then enlisted Brown's help to dispose of the body, investigators said.
Haire and Brown were arrested at Brown's residence in the 200 block of Justin Avenue in Shreveport.
Both men have lengthy criminal histories within Caddo Parish.