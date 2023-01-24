SHREVEPORT, La. -- Jurors have been chosen and sworn in for two trials of Shreveport men underway in Caddo District Court this week.
Carlin T. Cotton, 53, is on trial before District Judge Chris Victory, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 18, 2021 slaying of Cedric C. Fuller, 45, who was shot several times on Baxter Street in the Mooretown neighborhood.
Prosecutors in the case are Sam Crichton and Victoria Washington. Cotton is defended by Dhu Thompson.
Antonio Kennedy, 26, will stand trial before District Judge Ramona Emanuel Wednesday. Kennedy is charged with domestic abuse battery with strangulation, in connection with an assault that occurred April 7.
Prosecutors in this case are Fernando Grider and Senae Hall. Kennedy is defended by Royal Alexander and Katie Ferguson.