NEW ORLEANS - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana increased by 241 and deaths increased by 22 on Friday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 758,471 and the total death count is 14,547.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82% of cases and 76% of deaths from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday totaled 307, up two from Thursday and 53 of those patients were on ventilators, down by one.