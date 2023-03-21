SHREVEPORT, La. - Civil rights in America was the reason for a representative of the U.S. Justice Department's visit to Shreveport Tuesday morning.
Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke, of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, was was the guest U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown of the Western District of Louisiana for a meeting with community stakeholders and to engage in a conversation about protecting the civil rights of all Americans.
"While we are doing a great deal to protect civil rights in Louisiana, we know that much more remains to be done. And, despite the extraordinary efforts of the civil rights division and the U.S. Attorney's office here in the Western District of Louisiana, we know that progress is hard and not necessarily linear," said Clarke.
This event was part of the Justice Department's Southern Civil Rights Tour.