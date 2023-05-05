SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo Parish juvenile has been arrested for making a threat to shoot up a local high school, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Caddo 911 Center received a call through the Shreveport police dispatch from a juvenile using another person's name and said she was going to Green Oaks High School with a gun to shoot up the school.
The school was immediately placed on lockdown and searched. Deputies cleared the school and found it to be safe.
Shreveport police discovered the call originated near the Grimmett Drive Apartments and not the school. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit deputies continued the investigation and discovered the student accused of making the call didn't; it came from someone who lived in the apartments.
Investigators identified the caller. She and a parent were taken to the Criminal Investigative Division Office for questioning. The juvenile admitted to making the 911 call and making the threat, deputies said.
The juvenile was arrested and charged with one count of terrorizing and booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.