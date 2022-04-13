SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's deputies have arrested a juvenile for stabbing of an elderly family member, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release.
It happened Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Stage Coach Road.
The victim, whose name or age was not released, was taken to the hospital by Caddo Fire District No. 6. The person's condition is not known.
The juvenile was detained for questioning then booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery.