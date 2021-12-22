SHREVEPORT - Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Investigators have a juvenile in custody and are looking for an adult accomplice following the weekend robbery of a business
On Sunday, Dec. 19, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar Store in the 2500 block of Hollywood Avenue on reports of an armed robbery.
Arriving officers learned that two males walked into Family Dollar with firearms and demanded money from the clerk. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Detectives responded to the scene and were contacted by a woman who advised that her 17-year-old son was one of the individuals responsible for the robbery. He was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and booked on one count of Armed Robbery.
Crime Scene Investigators responded and recovered video and other items of evidentiary value. Detectives were able to link Jamarcus Pugh, 19, to the robbery. On Tuesday, detectives procured a warrant charging Pugh with one count of Armed Robbery. Bond was set at $200,000.00.
Police are asking anyone who has information as to Pugh’s whereabouts to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit tips via their app, P3Tips. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to Pugh’s arrest.