Huntington scrimmage

A SPD unit sits outside Independence Stadium following last week's scrimmage football game.

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a juvenile for causing a disturbance at a football game this past week, according to a news release Friday.  

The juvenile was arrested for spraying Mace during a scrimmage football game between Huntington High School and Airline High School at Independence Stadium.  

Detectives say the juvenile was seen on video surveillance running up to a group of students and spraying them with the chemical agent. The incident caused a disturbance where the school function had to be postponed, and security measures had to be taken to protect students. According to detectives, no other security incidents occurred.  

As a result of his actions, the student was arrested for intimidation and interference in the operation of public schools.   

He was released to his parents.   

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments