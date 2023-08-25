SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a juvenile for causing a disturbance at a football game this past week, according to a news release Friday.
The juvenile was arrested for spraying Mace during a scrimmage football game between Huntington High School and Airline High School at Independence Stadium.
Detectives say the juvenile was seen on video surveillance running up to a group of students and spraying them with the chemical agent. The incident caused a disturbance where the school function had to be postponed, and security measures had to be taken to protect students. According to detectives, no other security incidents occurred.
As a result of his actions, the student was arrested for intimidation and interference in the operation of public schools.
He was released to his parents.