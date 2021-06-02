SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the deadly drive-by shooting death of another teen.
The juvenile is charged in the death of 16-year-old Carlos Daniels on Friday.
Sgt. Angie Wilhite said she could not release the age of the juvenile who was arrested or any additional information because the investigation is ongoing.
Daniels was shot multiple times, according to the coroner's office.
He was found in the front yard of a home in the 3000 block Fulton Street in the Ingleside neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the scene, officers said they were looking for four males in a dark sedan.