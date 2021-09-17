SHREVEPORT, La. – The recent spurt of juvenile-led crime in the city of Shreveport is getting the attention of the Caddo Parish Commission.
At its work session Monday, the commission will consider two ordinances aimed at putting money toward juvenile court needs and prosecution and two other measures calling for enforcement of teen curfews.
One ordinance calls for appropriation of $250,000 from the parish’s federal stimulus allotment to the Caddo Parish Juvenile Court, which has seen an increase in juvenile defendants.
A portion of the money -- $90,000 – is considered a revenue replacement from the impact of COVID-19 on the court’s revenue stream. The rest will be used for additional programming for the court system.
The second proposed ordinance earmarks $150,000 for the Department of Juvenile Services which has an ongoing program with the Volunteers for Youth Justice to address concerns related to truant juveniles in the parish.
The ordinance states “COVID-19 pandemic has drastically increased truancy issues” in Caddo.
That funding also will come from the parish’s stimulus allotment, or the American Rescue Plan Act. Caddo is getting almost $46.6 million.
Finally, the commission also will introduce an ordinance setting curfews for those under 18 years of age and setting penalties for violators and consider a separate resolution asking law enforcement agencies with jurisdiction in the parish to enforce the curfew laws.
The resolution cites a state law the prohibits persons under the age of 17 from driving between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless with a parent or guardian.
“Enforcement of that curfew is an appropriate action given the recent delinquent activity by teenagers,” states the resolution proposed by Commissioner L.B. Johnson.