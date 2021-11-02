SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport teen serving a juvenile life sentence for his part in the 2018 armed robbery and shooting death of a Shreveport pizza delivery driver is on the run.
Shreveport police said Anthony Mandigo, 16, escaped from Brentwood Hospital on Highland Avenue around midday Sunday, police said Tuesday in a news release.
Mandigo removed a window from his room and ran, police said.
Shreveport police consider Mandigo armed and dangerous.
Mandigo pleaded guilty in February 2019 to armed robbery for his involvement in the killing of Lester McGee, who was delivering pizzas for Domino's. Mandigo was 14 when he entered the plea but 13 when the crime was committed.
He was sentenced to juvenile life, which would keep him behind bars until age 21. That's the maximum sentence allowed by state law. The sentence runs concurrent with another juvenile life sentence for a separate armed robbery at a convenience store.
Anyone with information on Mandigo's whereabouts is asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can calll Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their app, P3Tips.