SHREVEPORT, La. -- A 16-year-old, who escaped from Brentwood Hospital in Shreveport, has been captured in Texas, police said.
Anthony Mandigo was serving juvenile life sentence for his part in the 2018 armed robbery and shooting death of a Shreveport pizza delivery driver. Police said he removed a window and escaped.
Police had considered Mandigo armed and dangerous.
He pleaded guilty in February 2019 to armed robbery for his involvement in the killing of Lester McGee, who was delivering pizzas for Domino's. Mandigo was 14 when he entered the plea but 13 when the crime was committed.
He was sentenced to juvenile life, which would keep him behind bars until age 21. That is the maximum sentence allowed by state law. The sentence runs concurrent with another juvenile life sentence for a separate armed robbery at a convenience store.