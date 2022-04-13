SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo Parish teen can face adult charges in connection with a recent shooting that has a man critically injured in a local hospital.
During a juvenile court hearing Monday, probable cause was found to charge Omarion Goodwin, 17, with attempted second-degree murder, the Caddo District Attorney's Office said in a news release.
The finding resulted from a Shreveport Police investigation into the shooting of Taylon Brown at the Circle K gas station in the 6300 block of Jefferson-Page Road on April 6. The D.A.'s office said he investigation included a review of store surveillance video that showed Goodwin shooting Brown in the head and a shoulder shortly after entering the store. Several witnesses also identified Goodwin as the shooter.
Goodwin was arrested on April 7 and was remanded to the parish juvenile detection center without bond.
Brown remains in intensive care at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.
Goodwin can be tried as an adult under provisions of Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305, which allows a district attorney to have jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders age 15 or older transferred to District Court.