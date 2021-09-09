NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile.
This is the second homicide involving a juvenile in less than a month in Natchitoches.
The latest happened around 6:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Highland Park Drive. The juvenile lying in front of a home, police said in a news release.
The juvenile was shot once and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Other details in the fatal shooting were not immediately available.
The other homicide happened on Aug. 12. A 13-year-old died after being fatally shot in his home on Sylvan Drive.
No arrest has been made in that shooting.
Yet another teen was shot days before. He survived.
Natchitoches police arrested a teenager on a charge of attempted first-degree murder in that shooting.
-----
Anyone with information about today's shooting or any others should contact the Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101.