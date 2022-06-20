BENTON, La - The juvenile justice system in Louisiana has been in the headlines recently -- some of those dealing with juvenile inmate escapes.
The leader of the state's Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) admits they are having a hard time keeping troubled teens locked up.
KTBS has reported on multiple teenagers escaping over the past few months. And just last week five kids got away from the Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish.
One media outlet is reporting that close to 50 have escaped over the past two years. KTBS had a chance recently to ask OJJ Deputy Director William Sommers about the problem.
"We have to do a better job in our secure care settings, that's across the state. I don't like to blame anything on being short staffed, but a lot of this is happening because there are not enough bodies. There are not enough correctional folks to be able to prevent some things before they even happen," said Sommers.
"Detention was built and designed as a short term facility, housing kids 30, 60, 90 days maximum, and now we've changed that all of a sudden overnight without funding or anything, to a facility that houses kids for years. And we're just not equipped for that," said Kenneth Loftin, Ware Youth Center chief operating officer.
Sommers recently appeared before the House Appropriations Committee to discuss requests for the 2022-23 fiscal year budgets, and pointed out these concerns and needs for facilities throughout Louisiana.