SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport teenager will be prosecuted as an adult in a recent homicide.
A probable cause hearing held Friday in Caddo Parish Juvenile Court determined Calab Gray, 15, can be moved to adult court. He's charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmedziondre Bailey, 19, in the 3600 block of Michigan Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood.
SPD’s investigation into the shooting revealed that Gray shot Bailey in the chest and leg after Gray attempted to rob Bailey, who died at the scene.
Louisiana Children’s Code article 305 provides for the divestiture of juvenile court jurisdiction immediately for children aged 15 years or older for a select number of criminal acts, including second-degree murder. A provision of the same code's Article 879 further provides that all proceedings in a juvenile delinquency case involving a crime of violence as defined by the code, including second-degree murder, must be open to the public.
Assistant District Attorney Janet Silvie secured the finding.