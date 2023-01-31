POWHATAN, La. -- Two juveniles -- ages 11 and 14 -- are charged with multiple crimes in connection with a fire station break-in and fire truck theft.
The two were developed as persons of interest the day after the Natchitoches Fire District No. 10 fire truck was stolen out of the fire station in Powhatan. Natchitoches Parish sheriffs investigators developed more leads last week, leading to the arrests.
Both are charged with simple burglary, theft of a fire truck and simple criminal damage to property. They were released into the custody of parents because of a lack of holding space and pending their appearance in juvenile court.
The district fire chief discovered the Ford F-550 brush truck -- valued at $204,000 -- was missing on Jan. 18. Forced entry was made through a door at the fire station.
The next morning, the sheriff's office posted information about the missing fire truck on social media and contracted media outlets to ask for the public's help in finding it.
Within two hours, a citizen spotted the truck abandoned behind a old home place off state Highway 3191. It was stuck in the mud but not damaged.
Detectives learned the juveniles had driven the fire truck on state Highway 485 to Interstate 49 near Allen. They went southbound onto Johnson Chute Road out to Highway 1 north of Natchitoches then south again into Natchitoches. Their route led to Highway 3191, where they eventually ditched the truck before walking away and catching a ride.
After the juveniles were identified as suspects, interviews were arranged with their parents. Those statements and evidence gleaned in the investigation led to the arrests.
Detectives Lt. J. Byles and Captain D. Winder investigated the case.
"The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office thanks our social media followers and media outlets for their assistance in this investigation that led to the recovery of public safety equipment essential in saving property and the lives of citizens in the Natchitoches Parish Fire District No. 10 and Powhatan," Sheriff Stuart Wright said in a news release.