SHREVEPORT, La. -- A pair of Caddo Parish juveniles accused of recent and separate violent crimes have been transferred by Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. to face prosecution in adult court.
In a continued custody hearing in Caddo Parish Juvenile Court on July 21, probable cause was found for Quinterrion Geiggar, 17, in connection with the July 18 armed robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery driver. Geiggar phoned in an order for home delivery, then ambushed the delivery person in the carport, putting a gun to her neck, robbing her of the pizza and $48 cash, the district attorney's office said.
In another continued custody hearing Monday, probable cause was found for Kamron Crew, 16, in connection with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Crew allegedly was the backseat passenger in a car driving through the parking lot of the gas station on July 21 at the intersection of Stoner and Creswell avenues. While the car faced another vehicle at the gas pump, Crew got out and fired several shots directly at the driver and passenger of the other vehicle, leaving both with life-threatening wounds, the district attorney's office said. .
Caddo Parish District Court Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. ordered both defendants transferred from juvenile detention to Caddo Correctional Center pending trial.
Louisiana Children’s Code article 305 provides for the divestiture of juvenile court jurisdiction upon review by the District Attorney for children 15 or older for a select number of criminal acts, including armed robbery. A provision of the same code's Article 879 further provides that all proceedings in a juvenile delinquency case involving a crime of violence as defined by the code must be open to the public.