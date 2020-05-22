BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Two juveniles and their parents were arrested in recent days in connection with several vehicle burglaries that took place last weekend in the Golden Meadows subdivision.
The burglaries involved unlocked vehicles, according to Bossier City police.
Anonymous tips led detectives to arrest two teenagers, ages 14 and 16, on seven counts of simple burglary and two counts of theft of a firearm.
Also jailed are their parents: 53-year-old Jenell Lewis, 38-year-old Arnenia Martin and 45-year-old Michellie Intrchoodech-Abrone.
Lewis and Martin are charged with improper supervision of a juvenile. Intrchoodech-Abrone is charged with improper supervision of a juvenile and contributing to delinquency of a juvenile.
The investigations are ongoing and more arrests are pending, according to police.