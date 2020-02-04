VIVIAN, La. -- Caddo deputies were back in Vivian Monday morning searching several acres near the home of a missing woman, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Deputies are looking for Dorothy “Dottie” Yates-McCathran, 40, who was last seen at her residence in the 10000 block of Vivian Airport Road on Jan. 21.
This was the third visit to the property. Detectives have already searched McCathran’s home and vehicles, interviewed neighbors and conducted an aerial search by the department’s drone unit.
Monday, they were joined by the Shreveport Fire Department K-9 Search and Rescue Task Force, ArkLaTex K-9 Search and Rescue Team and K-9 Spirit. A second aerial search also was conducted.
The search included a 30-acre area that was separated into grids. The K-9's were used in an effort to pick up human scene.
McCathran is a white female, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and short brown hair.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact Caddo sheriff’s Det. Matt Purgerson at 675-2170.