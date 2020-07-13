The restaurant in the 400 block of Chartres Street has been closed since May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A statement released Monday on behalf of the restaurant said that “With gratitude for many happy and successful years, the management team of K-Paul's is regretfully announcing permanent closure of K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen.”
The restaurant was established in 1979 by Chef Paul Prudhomme and his wife, Kay Hinrichs Prudhomme, after Paul left Commander's Palace, where he and the Brennan family put a new brand of Louisiana cuisine on the national map.
The tiny 62-seat eatery was a near-overnight sensation, earning the attention of food writers nationwide and drawing a line of patrons outside the restaurant each night, with a no-reservation policy.
Described by The New York Times as a “bear of a man” who once weighed 500 pounds, Prudhomme’s joyful personality also made him a “walking advertisement for the joys of Cajun cuisine,” the newspaper wrote.
After requests from diners for samples of the spices used in his cooking, Prudhomme established Magic Seasoning Blends in 1982. The company manufactures and distributes a line of spice blends in all 50 states and 37 countries.
Prudhomme also became a national celebrity, making TV appearances, writing nine cookbooks and hosting five PBS cooking series, produced by WYES-TV.
"We have been blessed and honored to serve our customers who have become family through shared stories, breaking bread with jalapeno cheddar yeast rolls and raised martini glasses," said Brenda Prudhomme. "We will also treasure the memories of all of our amazing staff members over the years, knowing that they will carry a piece of K-Paul's with them for the rest of their careers."
The building that houses the restaurant was originally constructed in 1864. It is being put up for sale, with real estate agent Rich Stone of Latter Blum handling the sale.
The statement said the K-Paul’s name will not be a part of any sale, as closure plans include retirement of the K-Paul's Louisiana Kitchen name.