SHREVEPORT, La. -- Residents at the Oaks of Louisiana skilled nursing facility got a special visit from a kangaroo for Valentine's Day.
Zoey the nine-month-old joey visited those living in the facility, including Ginger Flournoy and 100-year-old Emile Ostendorff.
"She's a social butterfly," Devan Strange of Wild World said of Zoey. "She loves to visit with everybody. She is a nosy Rosie, and she absolutely loves all these encounters that we do."
"It's so soft to touch, and you can tell that they really enjoying the whole experience," said Randall Myers, the Oaks of Louisiana administrator.