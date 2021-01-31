Bossier City, LA - The organization 'Keep Bossier Beautiful' has some events coming up that you might want to be a part of. They are hoping to beautify the area, starting in the northern part of the parish.
"Keep Bossier Beautiful' is really excited about a cleanup. We are going to be working in the Plain Dealing neighborhood the first Saturday of February. And, in March we're going to be doing our litter assessment of the parish where we take teams and we go out throughout the parish and we assess the litter index," said Lynn Bryan, executive director of Keep Bossier Beautiful.
Here's a link to their website If you would like to find out more about what's happening and how you can get involved.