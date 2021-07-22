SHREVEPORT, La. - With temperatures back on the rise in the ArkLaTex, now is the time to prepare yourself and your home for those triple digit temps.
KTBS is On Your Side with a number of things you can do around your home or apartment to make sure it stays cool inside and doesn't run up the cost on your next electricity bill.
One of the first things you'll want to do is make sure all your doors and windows are properly closed and sealed. You will also want to make sure the cooler air being circulated inside isn't being blocked or decreased by your air filter.
Chelsea Adcock, SWEPCO Marketing Coordinator, told KTBS, "to save money, a lot of our cooling costs come from our how our HVAC systems work. Right now as the temperatures rise, our HVAC systems are having to work harder, and run a lot longer, and use more electricity and that's what drives your SWEPCO bill up."
A clogged or dirty air filter could really impact the temperature inside and your overall health.
In addition to making sure the filter you're using is clean, Adcock added that you could choose a more advanced and high efficiency filter that you only have to change out once every six months.
"We think about ongoing maintenance of the HVAC system indoor and outdoor, that means changing your air filters on a regular basis," said Adcock.
