SHREVEPORT, La. - Did your mother remind you to keep hydrated and not stay outside for too long during extreme heat? Well, the same tips apply to your pets.
Veterinarians say it's best to keep your pets inside where it's air conditioned. If not, at least get them under a shaded area and give them lots of water.
Also, do not leave your pets inside of a hot vehicle.
Always keep an eye signs of heat exhaustion. Some signs to watch out for are excessive panting, being hot to the touch, and acting lethargic.
Prevention is key, so remember to keep your pets cool this summer and act fast in case of emergency.