SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Keithville woman and her boyfriend are facing charges of rape for the sexual assault of a juvenile, said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.
Ashley Romans, 26, was arrested in Friday and booked on a charge of first-degree rape. Her bond has been set of $100,000.
The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force on Saturday arrested Jacob Drew Farnell, 29, also of Keithville in Monroe. He faces a charge of first-degree rape and sexual battery. Farnell was being brought back to Shreveport Monday.
Prator said Farnell and Romans were involved in inappropriate behavior involving a juvenile under the age of 13 on at least two occasions.