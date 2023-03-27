SHREVEPORT, La. -- The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Keithville man for allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire with her and five children inside.
Michael Sherrick, 44, was booked into the Caddo Parish Jail on Friday on one count of aggravated arson and six counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Caddo Parish Fire District No 4 responded Wednesday evening to a report of a house fire located in the 14000 block of Johns Gin Road in Keithville. Firefighters learned there was a mother and five children inside the home at the time of the fire, but fortunately, all were able to escape safely.
Following an assessment of the scene and conducting witness statements, SFM deputies determined the fire started in the attic and was intentionally set.
During the investigation, deputies learned there had been an altercation between the homeowner and her ex-boyfriend, Sherrick, shortly before the fire occurred. The homeowner also reported seeing Sherrick come from the home’s attic and run out of the house around the same time she started smelling smoke in the home.
A warrant was then obtained for Sherrick’s arrest. When Sherrick was located back at the scene, he ran from arresting officers but was later taken into custody.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and Louisiana Probation and Parole assisted the fire marshal's office with the investigation.