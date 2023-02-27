SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is under arrest after a theft was caught on a surveillance camera.
A business owner reported the theft from his property in the 8300 block of W. Antoine Loop on Friday. A former employee was found with the items Saturday in his yard in the 6800 block of Jeremiah Court in Keithville.
Caddo deputies found Chad Deloach, the stolen items, as well as a firearm and 2.5 grams of meth.
Due to his criminal history, Deloach cannot lawfully possess any firearms.
He's currently booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.