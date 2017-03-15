A two-vehicle crash on Keithville-Springridge Road claimed the life of an 82-year-old man earlier tonight, according to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.
Witnesses said that just after 6 p.m., Joe Waddles, 82, of Keithville, was traveling westbound on Keithville-Springridge Road in a 2006 Toyota Solara when he attempted a left turn onto Farmridge Road. A 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by 19-year-old Rory LaBorde of Keithville was among several vehicles that were behind Waddles also traveling westbound.
LaBorde drove into the opposing lane of traffic in a no passing zone at a high rate of speed and struck the driver's side of Waddles' vehicle as Waddles was turning left, according to Traffic Safety investigator Sgt. Mike Vaitkus. The Solara traveled off the roadway and flipped onto its driver's side into a ditch.
Waddles was pronounced at the scene. LaBorde was arrested by the Caddo Sheriff's Office for negligent homicide and was expected to be booked into Caddo Correctional Center after being examined at University Health.
The crash is under investigation by the Caddo Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit. CPSO south-end patrol deputies and Caddo Fire District #4 also responded and assisted.