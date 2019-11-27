KEITHVILLE, La - A lot of us will spend the holidays in the kitchen trying to get the perfect meal ready. But that's not the case for some Keithville residents. Some fear their turkey will only get cooked halfway.
Jill Brown said in the last three months they've had at least 12 power outages in the area known as the Jersey Gold neighborhood.
"One of them was over 12 hours," said Brown.
Thanks to Brown's generator, a neighbor who depends on oxygen was able to receive her treatment.
"We had a lady who actually came up here that is on oxygen and needed breathing treatments so she just plugged into our generator," Brown explained.
These residents say every time there's an outage, they fear for their appliances.
"The power surges have actually zapped a couple of TVs in the neighborhood, and you've got your freezers that you have to worry about," she said.
But the worst part is that every time they lose power, they run out water as well. Their water provider doesn't have backup generators at the pumps.
And when residents call the Panola-Harrison Electric Company to report an outage the answer they get is: "They're working on it," said Brown.
KTBS reached out to Panola-Harrison for a statement and received the following: "These outages were a result of several primary causes including vegetation contact with PHEC electric lines, animal contact with electric lines, and weather events, such as storms and lightning."
Crews were in the area Wednesday trimming trees that were in contact with power lines.