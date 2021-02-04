SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Keithville woman was arrested after drugs and assorted paraphernalia were seized during a search by the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Thursday.
Agents searched a home in the 10052 Chestnut Bay Oaks Drive and seized 608 grams of marijuana, 14.1 grams of THC wax, seven THC vape cartridges, two grams of methamphetamine and $1,823 in cash.
Jasmine Reynolds was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.