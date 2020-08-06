WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Thursday announced $5,926,454 in funding from the Department of Education to support education projects around Louisiana.
And U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Bossier City) announced Oschner LSU Health System of North Louisiana, based in Shreveport, will get more than $13.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Kennedy said the state's colleges and universities produce the next generation of leaders, adding, "This funding will help schools provide quality post-secondary education so our students can reach their full potential."
The Student Support Services (SSS) program works to increase the number of low-income college students, first-generation college students and college students with disabilities who complete a post-secondary study program.
North Louisiana projects supported by this funding include:
- $481,134 to support the SSS program through Northwestern State University.
- $435,675 to support the SSS program through Southern University at Shreveport.
- $261,888 to support the SSS program through Louisiana University Monroe.
As for the money going to Ochsner LSU Health, Cassidy said the Shreveport area was among the hardest hit in the state.
"Oschner LSU has been a critical lifeline for many in need of care. This federal funding allows the hospital to better serve patients during the pandemic and buy personal protective equipment for its doctors and nurses," Cassidy said.
Oschner in Shreveport built emergency medical surge and expansion facilities to take on new patients during the pandemic. More than $12.4 million of these FEMA funds will go toward this project. The remaining $1.1 million will go toward the purchase and distribution of ventilators, medical supplies, personal protective equipment and general medical equipment for the continued response to COVID-19.
“With so many communities competing for resources to battle COVID-19, I’m pleased we have been able to consistently secure such substantial aid for our district. This latest package will provide more beds in our hospitals and more supplies in the hands of our health care heroes, which will translate to more lives saved and quicker recoveries,” Johnson said