BOSSIER CITY, La. -- With a poll showing he's the most popular Louisiana politician at 53 percent approval, U.S. Senator John Kennedy seemed to have little worries about re-election as he entertained a large joint crowd of the North and South Bossier Lunch Groups.
When he took the podium at the Civic Center, Kennedy was in typical form, firing away at the Biden administration and Democratic leadership in Washington with folksy barbs. He saved his sharpest remarks for criticism of the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act.
"What a misnomer," Kennedy grumbled. "It's an inflation machine."
Kennedy ripped into the legislation as a method of funding climate change agenda by "raising taxes massively" on the oil and gas industry. Kennedy noted that the industry and related business accounts for 40 percent of Louisiana's economy.
"The new energy policy out of Washington, D.C. is wind, solar and wishful thinking. That's it. Now, I'm not opposed to alternative forms of energy. But my car does not run on unicorn urine and pixie dust!" Kennedy said to laughter and applause.
Kennedy says alternative forms of energy should not be a substitute for fossil fuels.
"The objective of this bill is to destroy oil and gas and replace it with wind and solar," Kennedy continued. "And the irony of it is, do you know how much it's going to reduce world temperatures? Zero! Zilch! Nada!"
Kennedy says that while Americans will sacrifice economically under the policy, other big polluters around the world, such as China and India, will continue full steam ahead with burning of fossil fuels.
Kennedy also spoke on the the disturbing rise in violent gun crimes across the U.S., including Louisiana. He railed against those in Congress who want to defund police.
"And what I say to my colleagues in Washington, 'Man, you have a right to your opinion. But here's some free advice. If you hate cops just because they're cops, the next time you get in trouble, you just pull out your cell phone and call a crackhead,'" Kennedy said to more laughter.
Kennedy could avoid a runoff in the November 8 election. A poll in March showed Kennedy at 53 percent. His closest Democratic challenger, Gary Chambers, Jr. registered just 14 percent.
Earlier this month, the Louisiana Democratic Party’s ‘Democratic State Central Committee’ did not back a particular candidate. It instead endorsed all three of the party's challengers to Kennedy.