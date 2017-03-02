KENNER, La. (AP) - An employee at Treasure Chest Casino in Kenner has been arrested after authorities say he was involved in a swindling scam.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 49-year-old Anthony Thompson was arrested Monday on charges of theft, cheating and swindling and criminal conspiracy.
According to a Jefferson Parish arrest report, a casino surveillance supervisor contacted Louisiana State Police on Monday and said Thompson, a craps dealer, was seen on video stealing about $1,500 in casino chips with two casino patrons over a seven day period. The supervisor said Thompson gave chips to the two patrons without wagering for the chips "on several occasions."